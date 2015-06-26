By Emmett Berg
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 25
panel said on Thursday it would investigate a construction firm
involved in building the Berkeley apartment balcony that
collapsed last week, killing six people and injuring seven
others.
A team of industry experts selected by the Contractors State
License Board will examine the balcony built by Segue
Construction Inc for workmanship and perform other forensic
analysis, said agency spokesman Rick Lopes.
The process could result in the revocation of the firm's
license to operate in the state, he said.
The panel would also examine the builder's previous work to
determine past performance, Lopes said.
In one case the panel will review, Segue paid $3.4 million
to settle claims brought by a homeowners association of
construction defects at another Bay Area apartment complex in
2013.
The claims alleged that improperly sealed balconies became
quickly subject to water intrusion, dry rot and instability.
Settling the claims meant the builder was not required to
report the matter to the board, as it would be in the case of an
adverse court judgment, Lopes said.
"We were concerned to learn there may have been out of court
settlements with gag orders," Lopes told Reuters. "But those
settlements don't preclude the board's ability to investigate."
A representative for Segue was not available for comment on
Thursday.
Also on Thursday, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy
O'Malley told reporters that investigators would begin to assess
whether criminal negligence led to the fatal collapse.
O'Malley said the remains of the apartment balcony and
another deck from that building where inspectors have noticed
evidence of dry rot will be part of the evidence. Criminal or
civil actions could follow, she said.
"The negligence that we will be evaluating must be
aggravated, it must be culpable, it must be gross, or reckless,"
O'Malley said, adding that someone deemed criminally negligent
can be found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Authorities have said 13 people attending a birthday party
had crowded onto the balcony when it ripped away from the
exterior wall of the apartment house and pitched over 90
degrees, spilling everyone 40 feet (12 meters) to the street
below last Tuesday.
Three men and three women - five visiting college students
from Ireland and one American friend who was with them - were
killed in the accident. Seven other people were hospitalized.
(Editing by Curtis Skinner and Ryan Woo)