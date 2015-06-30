June 30 An apartment balcony that collapsed this
month in Berkeley, California, killing five visiting Irish
college students and an American friend, had been inspected last
August and found to be in good condition, records released by
the city show.
After the June 16 balcony collapse, city inspectors found
wooden support beams on the fourth-floor balcony were badly
decayed, apparently from moisture.
But the company that examined the Library Gardens apartment
complex on Aug. 15, 2014, Riverstone Residential, noted that the
supports, deck surface, rails and underside of all balconies at
the building were in good condition, according to the documents,
released by the city on Monday.
The documents did not indicate how closely the balcony was
inspected.
A representative for Riverstone Residential, which has been
acquired by the Greystar real estate management company, could
not immediately be reached for comment.
Authorities have said 13 people attending a birthday party
on June 13 had crowded onto the balcony before it ripped away
from the exterior wall of the apartment building and pitched
over 90 degrees, sending its occupants falling 40 feet (12
metres) to the street below. Seven people were also hospitalized
in the collapse.
The city inspectors' report released last week did not reach
a conclusion about the underlying cause of the decay that was
visible in the splintered ends of the horizontal support beams
that snapped off just beyond the face of the building.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)