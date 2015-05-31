May 31 A $100,000 check is waiting for a mystery woman who donated a rare Apple 1 computer to a Silicon Valley recycling firm.

CleanBayArea in Milpitas, California, said on its web site that a woman in her 60s dropped off some electronic goods in April, when she was cleaning out the garage after her husband died.

The boxes of computer parts contained a 1976 Apple 1, which the recycling firm sold for $200,000 in a private auction. The recycler's policy is to split the proceeds 50-50 with the person who donated the equipment.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak built the computers in 1976 and sold them for $666.66 each. Only a few dozen of the groundbreaking home computers are known to still exist.

"We thought it was fake. It was real," CleanBayArea Vice President Victor Gichun told NBC news. He said he remembers what the donor looks like and all she has to do is show up.

"Tell this lady to please come over to our warehouse in Milpitas again," Gichun said. "And we'll give her a check for $100,000." (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Rosalind Russell)