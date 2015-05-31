May 31 A $100,000 check is waiting for a mystery
woman who donated a rare Apple 1 computer to a Silicon Valley
recycling firm.
CleanBayArea in Milpitas, California, said on its web site
that a woman in her 60s dropped off some electronic goods in
April, when she was cleaning out the garage after her husband
died.
The boxes of computer parts contained a 1976 Apple 1, which
the recycling firm sold for $200,000 in a private auction. The
recycler's policy is to split the proceeds 50-50 with the person
who donated the equipment.
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak built the computers in 1976
and sold them for $666.66 each. Only a few dozen of the
groundbreaking home computers are known to still exist.
"We thought it was fake. It was real," CleanBayArea Vice
President Victor Gichun told NBC news. He said he remembers what
the donor looks like and all she has to do is show up.
"Tell this lady to please come over to our warehouse in
Milpitas again," Gichun said. "And we'll give her a check for
$100,000."
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Rosalind
Russell)