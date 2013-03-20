LOS ANGELES, March 20 Five former elected
officials from the scandal-plagued California city of Bell were
convicted on Wednesday of misusing municipal funds by collecting
exorbitant salaries in a case that drew national attention as a
symbol of public corruption.
Capping two weeks of deliberations, a Los Angeles County
jury found ex-Mayor Oscar Hernandez and former City Council
members Teresa Jacobo and George Mirabal each guilty on five
felony counts of misappropriation of public funds and acquitted
them of five other counts.
Former Councilman George Cole was convicted of two counts
and acquitted of two others, while ex-Councilman Victor Bellow
was found guilty of four counts and acquitted of four others.
A sixth defendant, former Councilman Luis Artiga, was
acquitted of all 12 counts against him and wept openly as Judge
Kathleen Kennedy told him he was free to go.
The trial stemmed from an explosive scandal in Bell, a
small, mostly blue-collar municipality near Los Angeles,
following revelations in 2010 that its city manager, Robert
Rizzo, was paid a salary of $787,000 - or nearly twice that of
President Barack Obama.
Rizzo faces a separate trial with his onetime assistant,
Angela Spaccia, on public corruption-related charges.
After acquitting Artiga, the jury of seven women and five
men said they deadlocked, 9-3, on remaining counts against his
five co-defendants and indicated they might be able to reach a
unanimous verdict with some further instructions from the judge.
She told the panel to break for lunch and return in the
afternoon to submit specific questions on issues that might help
jurors render a verdict on the outstanding charges.
All six former officials on trial had been accused of giving
themselves extravagant pay for sitting on various municipal
boards - the Community Housing Authority, Surplus Property
Authority, Public Financing Authority and Solid Waste and
Recycling Authority - that rarely met to conduct business.
Defense lawyers argued that their clients were wrongly
accused, had worked hard for the city and earned their salaries.
The eight former city officials arrested in September 2010
in the investigation were collectively accused of bilking
taxpayers out of roughly $5.5 million through excessive
salaries, benefits and illicit loans of public money. Then-Los
Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley called it a case
of "corruption on steroids."