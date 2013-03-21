By Alex Dobuzinskis and Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, March 20 Five former elected
officials from the scandal-plagued California city of Bell were
convicted on Wednesday of misusing municipal funds by collecting
exorbitant salaries in a case that drew national attention as a
symbol of public corruption.
The trial stemmed from an explosive scandal in Bell, a
small, mostly blue-collar municipality near Los Angeles,
following revelations in 2010 that its city manager, Robert
Rizzo, was paid a salary of $787,000 - or nearly twice that of
President Barack Obama.
Rizzo faces a separate trial with his onetime assistant,
Angela Spaccia, on public corruption-related charges.
The Bell scandal fueled a statewide debate over public pay
and led to upheaval in the city of over 35,000 residents, who in
2011 voted to replace all their council members.
Capping two weeks of deliberations, a Los Angeles County
jury on Wednesday found ex-Mayor Oscar Hernandez and former City
Council members Teresa Jacobo and George Mirabal each guilty on
five felony counts of misappropriation of public funds and
acquitted them of five other counts.
Former Councilman George Cole was convicted of two counts
and acquitted of two others, while ex-Councilman Victor Bellow
was found guilty of four counts and acquitted of four others.
A sixth defendant, former Councilman Luis Artiga, was
acquitted of all 12 counts against him. He wept as Los Angeles
Superior Court Judge Kathleen Kennedy told him he was free to
go.
After acquitting Artiga, the jury of seven women and five
men said they had deadlocked, 9-3, on remaining counts against
his five co-defendants. They went home for the day and were
expected to return on Thursday morning to resume deliberations.
One juror sent the court a note after the guilty verdicts
were reached in which he said he had questions about information
he felt had not been "presented properly," and had left him with
doubts.
Cole's attorney, Ronald Kaye, seized on the note to ask the
judge to question the juror about his verdict, on the grounds
that he may have had a doubt that would undermine the panel's
unanimous decision on the guilty verdicts.
Judge Kennedy said she was "not going to re-open verdicts
that have been reached."
All six former officials on trial had been accused of giving
themselves extravagant pay for sitting on various municipal
boards - the Community Housing Authority, Surplus Property
Authority, Public Financing Authority and Solid Waste and
Recycling Authority - that rarely met to conduct business.
Bellow's attorney, Leo Moriarty, said outside court it was
unclear how much time behind bars the convicted defendants could
face, but he added that they could be sentenced to probation
under the counts on which they have been found guilty.
Defense lawyers argued that their clients were wrongly
accused, had worked hard for the city and earned their salaries.
The eight former city officials arrested in September 2010
in the investigation were collectively accused of bilking
taxpayers out of roughly $5.5 million through excessive
salaries, benefits and illicit loans of public money. Then-Los
Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley called it a case
of "corruption on steroids."
The Bell scandal came to light when the Los Angeles Times in
a series of articles revealed the city's officials had secretly
enriched themselves, and the paper won the Pulitzer Prize in
2011 for its coverage of the story.