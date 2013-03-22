LOS ANGELES, March 21 A day after five former
elected officials from the scandal-plagued California city of
Bell were convicted of misappropriating public funds, a judge on
Thursday declared a mistrial on remaining counts after the jury
deadlocked.
The trial stemmed from an explosive scandal in Bell, a
small, mostly blue-collar municipality near Los Angeles that
drew national attention as a symbol of public corruption after
it was revealed in 2010 that the city manager, Robert Rizzo, was
paid a salary of $787,000.
Rizzo faces a separate trial with his onetime assistant on
public corruption charges.
"It seems to me that all hell has broken loose in the jury
deliberation room," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kathleen
Kennedy told attorneys after receiving notes from jury members
in the trial of the former elected officials.
Also on Thursday, Kennedy called the 12 jurors into court,
and they each said that further deliberations would not help
break the deadlock on remaining charges, which were also of
misappropriation. The jury of seven women and five men said they
were deadlocked, 9-3 in favor of conviction.
The mistrial on those counts came a day after the jury found
ex-Mayor Oscar Hernandez and former City Council members Teresa
Jacobo and George Mirabal each guilty on five felony counts of
misappropriation of public funds and acquitted them of five
other counts.
The charge of misappropriation of public funds carries a
maximum sentence of four years in prison, although an attorney
for one of the defendants said earlier this week that they could
be sentenced to probation.
Former Councilman George Cole was convicted of two counts
and acquitted of two others, while ex-Councilman Victor Bellow
was found guilty of four counts and acquitted of four others.
A sixth defendant, former Councilman Luis Artiga, was
acquitted of all 12 counts against him.
The judge set an April 23 sentencing hearing in the case,
where prosecutors could reveal whether they plan to seek a
retrial on the remaining counts.
