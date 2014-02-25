(Corrects status of case against hospital owner; has agreed to
By Dan Whitcomb and Dana Feldman
LOS ANGELES Feb 24 A California state senator
pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges he took bribes from a
businessman as well as from undercover FBI agents posing as
Hollywood film executives to shepherd legislation in their
favor.
Ron Calderon, a Democrat and a member of a California
political dynasty that goes back several decades, had turned
himself in earlier in the day to face two dozen counts of
bribery, fraud, money laundering and conspiracy.
Calderon, who appeared handcuffed and shackled in his street
clothes at a brief hearing at the U.S. District Court in Los
Angeles, was ordered freed on $50,000 bond after surrendering
his passport and agreeing not to leave the United States. The
56-year-old lawmaker was also ordered to return to court in
March.
"The United States views these charges as very serious.
Today is just the first step in a long process to seek justice
for a corrupt politician," Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins
said outside court following the hearing.
But Calderon's attorney, Mark Geragos, asked the public not
rush to judgment against his client, who he said remained in
relatively good spirits despite trying circumstances.
"There is still a presumption of innocence in this country,"
Geragos said.
Calderon is accused in a 28-page federal grand jury
indictment of taking some $100,000 in cash bribes, along with
plane trips, golf outings and jobs for his children, in exchange
for influencing legislation.
State senate leader Darrell Steinberg, a fellow Democrat,
has called on Calderon to resign or take a leave of absence
during the criminal proceedings, saying the senate would
otherwise seek to suspend him.
The senator's brother, Tom Calderon, a former member of the
California State Assembly, was also named in the indictment and
charged with conspiracy and seven counts of money laundering.
UNDERCOVER AGENTS
Prosecutors say Ron Calderon accepted bribes from Long Beach
hospital owner Michael Drobot, who has agreed to plead guilty to
separate federal charges, to preserve a legislative loophole
that allowed Drobot to defraud the state's healthcare system out
of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Drobot is cooperating in the case against the Calderon
brothers, prosecutors say.
Calderon is also accused of accepting money from undercover
FBI agents posing as executives from an independent Hollywood
movie studio in exchange for supporting an expansion of film tax
credits in California.
The two Calderons are accused of laundering the bribe money
by funneling it through Tom Calderon's consulting firm,
Californians for Diversity.
Tom Calderon, 59, entered a not guilty plea to the charges
against him on Friday, and his defense attorney, Shepard Kopp,
said he "categorically denies" the charges against him.
In June, FBI agents raided the Sacramento offices of Ron
Calderon and the California legislature's Latino Caucus, where
he was a member of the executive board.
Calderon was later removed from the board of the Latino
Caucus and from his legislative committee assignments by his
colleagues because of the investigation.
If convicted at trial, Ron Calderon, who also faces tax
fraud charges, may face a statutory maximum of nearly 400 years
in prison, although federal sentencing guidelines typically call
for much less time. Tom Calderon could face a maximum of 160
years behind bars.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Andrew
Hay, G Crosse and Eric Walsh)