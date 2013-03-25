March 25 A 9-year-old girl who survived a car
crash in Southern California trekked almost 2 miles through
rough terrain in the middle of the night to get help for her
father, who died when the vehicle fell into a canyon, police
said on Monday.
The girl's father, Alejandro Renteria, 35, was driving on an
isolated part of the Sierra Highway in Los Angeles County early
Sunday when he lost control of his sport utility vehicle,
California Highway Patrol Officer Gil Hernandez said. The
vehicle tumbled 200 feet (61 meters) down a canyon and flipped
several times.
Renteria's daughter managed to unhook her seat belt and free
herself from the wreckage and then hiked almost 2 miles (3.2 km)
in the dark to find help, Hernandez said.
The girl believed her father was still alive, he said.
"She went to a nearby house but no one opened the door,"
Hernandez said. "She then retraced her tracks back to the scene
and then walked to the main road where she was able to wave down
a motorist," he said.
"What she tried to do get help for her dad was very
courageous," Hernandez said. "The vicinity where the accident
happened is a remote desert area. It's very isolated and dark.
There is a lot of brush and rock."
The girl was flown by helicopter to the Children's Hospital
in Los Angeles on Sunday. She was treated for minor injuries,
including bruises and abrasions to her face, hands and legs,
Hernandez said.
