SARATOGA, Calif., March 7 Teenagers who share
sexually explicit images of others on the Internet to harass
them could soon face tougher punishment under California
legislation proposed on Friday, spurred by the suicide of a teen
after images of her sexual assault were circulated to other
students.
The new bill, dubbed Audrie's Law after 15-year-old Audrie
Pott, who killed herself in Los Altos in September 2012, is the
latest effort by lawmakers in California and other states to
curb online cruelty that has been blamed for a number of teen
suicides.
"I believe that this bill will bring justice for victims and
really update the law to make it relevant in our 21st century,
connected society," Democratic state Senator Jim Beall told
reporters as he presented the bill.
The law would make it a crime for juveniles, those under age
18, to take or distribute images of a sexual nature of a minor
with the intent to harass, shame or intimidate the person, said
Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen, who helped draft the
legislation.
Under current law, minors are charged with distributing
child pornography for similar crimes, but that does not address
the bullying aspect of sharing the images, Rosen said.
The proposed law would also allow juveniles to be tried as
adults if they are accused of sexually assaulting an
intoxicated, developmentally disabled or otherwise incapacitated
person.
The bill's backers said it would discourage sexual assaults
at alcohol-fueled parties by teens, and any ensuing online
taunting of victims.
The law applies only to minors because it amends existing
legislation aimed at juvenile offenders.
Audrie Pott's parents filed a wrongful death suit against
three 16-year-old boys, accusing them of sexually assaulting
their daughter and scribbling vulgar markings on her body while
she was passed out from drinking during a party at a friend's
home, eight days before she hanged herself.
The three boys were arrested on criminal charges of sexual
assault by digital penetration and of distributing a photo of a
minor in sexual positions - both felonies. Rosen declined to
comment on the status of the case because it involved juveniles.
The San Jose Mercury News, citing anonymous sources,
reported the boys admitted to penetrating Audrie while she was
passed out and possessing cellphone photos of her partially
naked body. It said one was sentenced to 45 days in juvenile
hall and the other two were sentenced to 30 days.
California lawmakers have taken other steps to protect
people from having sexually explicit images of themselves
circulate online against their will.
Last year, California Governor Jerry Brown signed a
first-in-the-nation law criminalizing "revenge porn," the
distribution of private, explicit photos of other people on the
Internet, usually by former lovers or spouses, to humiliate
them.
Cyber-bullying is illegal in California, and last year a law
made it easier for schools to discipline perpetrators even if
they act outside of campus.
