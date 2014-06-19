By Jennifer Chaussee
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 18 California lawmakers
advanced a bill on Wednesday that would restore adult day care
services as a benefit under Medi-Cal, the state's health
insurance program for low-income and disabled residents.
The program, which provides a variety of healthcare and
social services to people with disabilities, was cut during the
state's budget crisis in 2011, but is one of several pieces of
the state's tattered safety net Democrats have been pushing to
restore.
"Thousands of frail Californians depend on adult day health
care services every day," said Democratic Assemblywoman Bonnie
Lowenthal, the bill's author. "The multidisciplinary services
that they receive keep them in the community, and out of nursing
homes."
After the service was cut from Medi-Cal three years ago,
California received permission to cover a portion of it with
federal Medicaid funds, which are not normally allowed to be
used for adult day care.
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown eliminated funding for the
state's 245 Medicaid adult day health care centers in 2011
because of budget cuts and concerns over fraud.
But access to daytime adult health care in California was
mandated by a U.S. District Court in June of 2011 after a
class-action lawsuit was filed against the state by senior
advocates and healthcare groups. The state settled by agreeing
to reinstate parts of the adult day care program under the
alternative waiver program, which delivers services directly to
people in their homes.
The program connects nurses, therapists and social workers
with disabled residents, including seniors. Covered expenses can
include daily medical care, food, physical therapy, daily
activities and transportation.
The services currently cost $600 million annually. Half of
that is paid by the federal government.
Lawmakers approved the bill in the Senate health committee
on Wednesday. It passed the Assembly in May.
The bill will next go to the Senate floor, where it will
need a majority vote to make it to the governor's desk.
