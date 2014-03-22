March 22 The California Department of Motor
Vehicles has opened an investigation into a possible security
breach of its credit card processing services, a spokesman for
the agency said.
"The Department of Motor Vehicles has been alerted by law
enforcement authorities to a potential security issue within its
credit card processing services," Armando Botello, a spokesman
for the agency, said in a statement. He added that the agency
has opened an investigation "out of an abundance of caution."
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis)