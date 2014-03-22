March 22 The California Department of Motor Vehicles has opened an investigation into a possible security breach of its credit card processing services, a spokesman for the agency said.

"The Department of Motor Vehicles has been alerted by law enforcement authorities to a potential security issue within its credit card processing services," Armando Botello, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement. He added that the agency has opened an investigation "out of an abundance of caution." (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis)