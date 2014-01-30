By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 29 Using drones to spy
on Californians without a warrant could soon be outlawed under a
bill making its way through the state legislature, tapping into
public concern about unwarranted government intrusion into
private lives.
The bill, which passed the state assembly 59-5 on Wednesday
with bipartisan support, would require police, fire and other
investigative agencies to obtain a judge's approval before using
a drone to collect information about ordinary citizens.
The measure comes even as California tries to entice
companies to make and develop unmanned aircraft in the most
populous U.S. state, where unemployment still lags the rest of
the nation.
"While we as a legislature and as a state try to attract
the jobs in aviation, we also have to balance the growing
concern about unmanned vehicles," the bill's sponsor, Republican
Jeff Gorell, told Reuters.
A Navy Reserve commander who served for about a year in
Afghanistan, Gorell said he has relied on intelligence
information from drones, and understands what they can do, for
good or ill.
"The drones can loiter for long periods of time with
stealth-like capacity over homes or businesses or public areas,"
said the assemblyman, who represents a suburb north of Los
Angeles.
He said he was concerned about the scope of intrusion that
drones might enable, citing the possibility that public agencies
could be tempted to use the heat-seeking capabilities of drones
to locate - and ultimately fine - homeowners who use their
fireplaces on smoggy days when open flames are prohibited by air
quality regulations.
His bill, Gorell said, would require a government agency to
disclose plans to undertake that kind of surveillance. The bill
would also make it illegal to outfit a drone with a weapon, or
to use it as one.
Furthermore, the law would require law enforcement agencies
to discard any data they gather after six months, unless it is
needed for an ongoing investigation.
Law enforcement agencies would be allowed to use drones
without warrants in some circumstances, however, including law
enforcement emergencies such as a hostage situation, certain
pursuits and while fighting fires.
Police could also use them without a warrant to search for
illegal marijuana farms hidden in some California forests,
Gorell said. The bill must still be approved by the California
Senate and signed by Governor Jerry Brown.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Ken Wills)