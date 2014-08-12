Aug 12 California officials have extended the
deadline for reaching a final agreement on a package of more
than $7 billion of bonds to finance drought-relief measures to
be put before state voters this fall.
Legislation signed late Monday by Governor Jerry Brown gives
state lawmakers an additional two days to come to terms on a
compromise for a ballot measure aimed at financing water
infrastructure improvements.
"Today's legislative action provides additional time to get
an acceptable water bond - one that's affordable and considers
the needs of all Californians," Brown said in a statement.
Lawmakers now have until Wednesday to get the final ballot
language approved ahead of the Nov. 4 election.
California is in the grips of a three-year-old drought,
considered among the most severe in its history, that has dried
up lakes and rivers and lowered reservoir levels, prompting
officials across the state to impose stringent conservation
measures.
(Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by W Simon)