(Adds comment from UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, paragraphs 11,
12)
By Rory Carroll
April 29 California Governor Jerry Brown issued
an executive order on Wednesday to cut greenhouse gas emissions
40 percent by 2030, a move he said was necessary to combat the
growing threat of climate change.
The targeted reduction was tied to 1990 levels and is "the
most aggressive benchmark enacted by any government in North
America to reduce dangerous carbon emissions," Brown said in a
statement.
California operates the nation's largest carbon cap and
trade system. The state sets an overall limit on carbon
emissions and allows businesses to hand in tradeable permits to
meet their obligations.
Achieving the new target will require reductions from
sectors including industry, agriculture, energy and state and
local governments, Brown said.
"I've set a very high bar, but it's a bar we must meet,"
Brown told a carbon market conference in downtown Los Angeles on
Wednesday.
Brown said the new target will position California as a
leader in combating climate change in the United States and
internationally.
Brown said he has spoken to leaders in Oregon, Washington
and Northeastern states about collaborating with California to
cut their output of heat-trapping greenhouse gases. Those states
could potentially link to California's carbon market in future
years.
He said he has had similar discussions with leaders in the
Canadian provinces of Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario, as
well as in Germany, China and Mexico.
Quebec is already linked to the California market. Leaders
in Ontario this month signaled their intention to join the
program.
"This will be a local policy but it will be globally
focused," Brown told reporters on the sidelines of the
conference.
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed the
news and encouraged other states and cities around the world to
also take action, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said.
"California's bold commitment to tackling climate change is
a strong example to states and regions all over the world that
they can join their national governments in taking ownership of
this critical issue and in showing leadership," Haq said.
The plan for how California will achieve the 2030 target
will be hammered out over the next year by the California Air
Resources Board (ARB), which oversees the cap-and-trade program.
"With this bold action by the governor, California extends
its leadership role and joins the community of states and
nations that are committed to slash carbon pollution through
2030 and beyond," said Mary Nichols, chair of the ARB.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles and Laila Kearney in
New York; Editing by Susan Heavey and David Gregorio)