By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Feb 19 Wet winter storms
that dropped up to a foot (30 cm) of rain on parts of California
have modestly eased the state's ongoing drought over the past
three months, U.S. drought experts said on Thursday.
The portion of California in the most extreme categories of
drought has dropped by about 13 percent since mid-November, said
Mark Svoboda, a climatologist with the National Drought
Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska.
The relief provided by two so-called atmospheric rivers is
far from enough to make more than a dent in California's ongoing
dry conditions, which are entering their fourth year.
Part of the reason is that it was relatively warm during the
most recent storms, which occurred in early February, leading to
rain but not to the snow that is needed in California's Sierra
Nevada mountains, which provides drinking water and protection
from fire when it melts in the spring.
"We did see a chipping away of the drought," Svoboda said.
"The concern now is as we get closer to March is that we don't
have a lot of snow."
Still, the relief is measurable in the parched state. Three
months ago, 55 percent of California was in the worst category
of exceptional drought, compared to 41 percent now. About 80
percent was in the next-to-worst category, extreme drought,
compared to 67 percent now, according to the U.S. Drought
Monitor, which is published by the Drought Mitigation Center and
the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Overall, about 98 percent of California is considered to be
in a drought, down from 100 percent three months ago.
Further atmospheric rivers are not forecast for the
near-term in California, but two more modest storm systems may
hit parts of the state in the next 10 days, said Tom Dang, a
meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in
Sacramento. The first, which may move into the Sierra Nevada
next week, is a weak system but it could bring with it some
snow, Dang said.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Eric Beech)