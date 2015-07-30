SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 30 Californians reduced
their water use by more than 27 percent in June, exceeding the
amount ordered by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown in the state's
first-ever mandatory conservation rules amid an ongoing
catastrophic drought, authorities said.
The successful cutback in water use in the first month since
Brown's order was particularly notable because June was the
hottest on record for the state.
"We need to keep it up," said Felicia Marcus, chair of the
California Water Resources Control Board.
California is in the fourth year of the worst drought the
state has experienced in decades. Brown declared the drought an
emergency in 2014, and in April issued his order for mandatory
cutbacks in urban water use, focused mostly on water used to
irrigate decorative landscape such as grass lawns.
New conservation rules have been implemented by the state as
well as local water utilities, including issuing fines to water
wasters. Farms and ranches, many of which already faced severely
reduced allocations of water for irrigation, were not covered by
the order.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)