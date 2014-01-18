By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 17 California Governor Jerry
Brown declared a drought emergency on Friday, a move that will
allow the parched state to seek federal aid as it grapples with
what could turn out to be the driest year in recorded state
history for many areas.
The dry year California experienced in 2013 has left fresh
water reservoirs with a fraction of their normal reserves and
slowed the normally full American River so dramatically that
brush and dry riverbed are showing through in areas normally
teeming with fish.
"We can't make it rain, but we can be much better prepared
for the terrible consequences that California's drought now
threatens, including dramatically less water for our farms and
communities and increased fires in both urban and rural areas,"
Brown, a Democrat, said in a statement.
"I've declared this emergency and I'm calling all
Californians to conserve water in every way possible," he said,
in a move that will allow him to call for conservation measures
and provide flexibility in deciding state water priorities.
Speaking at a news conference in San Francisco, he said the
drought threatens to leave farms and communities with
dramatically less water and increases the risk of fires in both
urban and rural areas. On Friday, a fire burned out of control
in the dry brush of the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles
County. And last year, the Rim Fire burned 402 square miles in
and around Yosemite National Park, causing $127 million in
damage as of late October, according to the most recent data
available from the U.S. Forest Service.
He appealed to residents to keep a lid on water use with the
aim of reducing overall consumption by 20 percent, telling them
that "this takes everybody pitching in." He warned that
mandatory conservation programs may be initiated down the road.
In a sign of the severity of the drought, some of the
state's reservoirs are at their lowest levels in years. The
Folsom Reservoir near Sacramento is so low that the remains of a
Gold Rush-era ghost town - flooded to create the lake in the
1950s - are visible for the first time in years.
The state's mountain ranges, where runoff from melting snow
provides much of the water for California's thirsty cities and
farms, have just 20 percent of the snow they normally have at
this time of year, officials noted.
Lake Shasta, the largest reservoir in California, is down
from its historical average by nearly half.
Other sources of water, including the massive Sacramento-San
Joaquin Delta, are also affected, prompting cities to dip into
reserves and forcing farmers to scramble. Some public agencies
may be able to purchase just 5 percent of the water that they
contracted to buy from the state.
Adding to concerns, January and February are usually the
wettest months in much of the state, but 2014 has so far been
mostly dry, with little precipitation expected, according to the
National Weather Service.
FEDERAL FUNDS SOUGHT
In declaring a drought emergency, Brown said he did not know
if he would be successful in persuading the federal government
to free up funds for drought relief but he would try his best.
"It's important, first of all, to awaken all Californians to
the serious matter of drought," he said, also warning of
upcoming "conflicts and different perceptions on how water is to
be allocated."
Water has long been a contentious issue in California, where
it has been diverted from mountain lakes and streams to irrigate
farms and slake the thirst of metropolitan areas.
Many of the state's efforts to deal with the problem are
controversial, including a $25 billion plan to divert water from
above the delta by sending it through a pair of huge tunnels.
For many in the state's $44.7 billion agriculture business,
water scarcity is a problem made worse by a recent switch to
orchard-style crops such as almonds and olives. Unlike
vegetables or cotton, which grow in fields that can be left
fallow in dry years, the trees need water every year.
The state's wine-growing regions have had just 23 percent of
the rainfall they normally get by this time of year, said Patsy
McGaughy, communications director for the wine industry group
Napa Valley Vintners, which represents about 500 wineries.
Last year brought enough water that grape-growers were not
yet feeling the pinch, she said, but a prolonged drought could
affect future crops, if only by making the water scarce that
growers use during cold snaps to warm up their plants.
Already, there were signs of competing priorities among
groups that contend for water and will be closely watching how
state officials use their new flexibility in allocating it.
Assemblywoman Connie Conway, the leader of the Republican
minority in the state Assembly who represents a heavily
agricultural area in central California, expressed hope that
with the declaration more water could go toward "Valley farmers
and workers who depend on water to feed the world."
John McManus, executive director of the Golden Gate Salmon
Association, said his group's concern was for the health of
salmon and a fishing industry that supports tens of thousands of
jobs in California and Oregon.
"If the drought declaration results in more attention to
saving the salmon that are in the Sacramento Valley rivers, and
which are in dire need of attention, then that is good thing,"
he said.
Opponents of the water-intensive practice known as fracking,
used to extract oil and gas from rock formations deep in the
earth, have seized on California's dry conditions, hoping it
will put pressure to halt the controversial practice.
"As we see other sectors, like agriculture, struggling, what
water rights do oil companies have to engage in fracking? The
case can be made to place a moratorium on fracking just in the
interests of conserving water," said California Assembly member
Mark Levine.
"Water is our most precious commodity, not oil," he said.
There is also concern among power companies that use dams
and other technology to create hydroelectric power from churning
rivers.
The Sacramento Municipal Utility District, which provides
power to the Sacramento area, relies on hydroelectric resources
for about a quarter of the electricity it supplies, said Jim
Tracy, the utility's chief financial officer.
The utility can purchase power from other sources if
hydroelectric power is not available, but if dry conditions
persist for several years, consumers' bills may increase, he
said.
Doug Obegi, an attorney at the Natural Resources Defense
Council, said California has a complex system that allocates
water to areas that laid claim to it first - often over 100
years ago - and which many view the system as unfair.
"Because it's so contentious, there are times when it's hard
to make progress," Obegi said.
But in some ways the state has done well. Over the last 40
years, the state's agriculture industry has doubled the revenue
per drop of water used, largely from improved efficiency and
changes in the plants grown, Obegi said.