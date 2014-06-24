By Sharon Bernstein and Jennifer Chaussee
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 23 A long-awaited plan
to shore up California's drought-parched water supply stalled in
the legislature on Monday, amid Republican complaints that the
proposal does not do enough to send water to farms and cities in
the state's breadbasket.
The proposal to sell $10.5 billion in bonds to pay for water
projects has been bogged down in partisan bickering for months,
as Democrats and Republicans fought over what projects to
include, but its backer had thought as recently as last week
that a deal was near.
"At some point, you need to stick to your word," Democratic
state Senator Lois Wolk told Republican colleagues on the Senate
floor on Monday. "You ask for things and you ... get what you
want ... and it's time to say yes."
Lawmakers face a Thursday deadline to pass the bond proposal
if it is to go on the November ballot. To pass, it must win
support from two-thirds of the legislature, Democratic Governor
Jerry Brown and tax-averse California voters.
Both parties say they want to improve the state's water
quality and shore up supply, and lawmakers from both sides of
the aisle say they believe this may be the only year that voters
would be willing to support such measures, because most
Californians are keenly aware of the impact of the drought.
Democrats dominate the legislature, but fall two votes short
of a two-thirds majority in the Senate, where they must win
Republican support to get the measure through.
The catch is that a Republican-backed measure is already on
the ballot for November. That measure is described by both
parties as full of pork, and is expected to be unpopular with
voters.
Wolk's proposal would include three new reservoirs,
underground water storage and environmental cleanup, among other
projects.
But it avoids support for a controversial system of tunnels
to divert water north of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta,
which is located in Wolk's district and supplies water for 25
million people, and move it south.
Republican Senator Andy Vidak, who represents the state's
San Joaquin Valley breadbasket, said he would not support the
measure without a method for conveying water south. But Wolk has
said that would lead voters to reject the bond.
Wolk's measure failed to gain enough support to pass on
Monday, but lawmakers say they will bring it up again if they
reach a deal.
