July 17 A Southern California couple who scaled
back watering their lawn amid the state's drought received a
warning from the suburb where they live that they might be fined
for creating an eyesore - despite emergency statewide orders to
conserve.
Michael Korte and Laura Whitney, who live near Los Angeles
in Glendora, said on Thursday they received a letter from the
city warning they had 60 days to green up their partially brown
lawn or pay a fine ranging from $100 to $500.
"I don't think it's right for us to start pouring water into
our lawn in the middle of July during a drought," said Whitney.
"We're kind of in a quandary about what to do."
The letter, bearing the official symbols of Glendora and its
police department, came the same week that statewide water
regulators passed emergency drought restrictions for outdoor
water use. Those regulations, to take effect this August,
require cities to demand cutbacks in water use, and empower them
to fine residents up to $500 for overwatering their lawns.
California is in the third year of an extreme drought that
is expected to cost the state an estimated $2.2 billion and more
than 17,000 agricultural jobs. Democratic Governor Jerry Brown
declared a drought emergency in January.
In Glendora, City Manager Chris Jeffers said the city did
encourage conservation, but that Korte's and Whitney's lawn was
in such bad shape that it was reported as possibly abandoned.
"We were responding to a complaint that we received of a
possible abandoned property," Jeffers said. "Crews visited and
determined it was not abandoned, but not kept. The landscape was
dead and there were large areas of just dirt."
Instead of citing the couple, he said, officials opted to
leave a letter explaining that conserving water did not mean
abandoning the landscape.
"Conservation does not mean neighborhoods need to
deteriorate because property owners want (the) landscape to die
or go unmaintained," he said.
Glendora's action provoked a strong response from state
environmental officials, who said such moves undermined
conservation efforts.
"Throughout the state, Californians are making serious
efforts every day to cut their water use during this extreme
drought," said Amy Norris, spokeswoman for the California
Environmental Protection Agency. "These efforts to conserve
should not be undermined by the short-sighted actions of a few
local jurisdictions, who chose to ignore the statewide crisis we
face."
