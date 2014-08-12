By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Aug 12 California Democrats
scrambled on Tuesday to win Republican support for a plan to
improve water supplies that has been mired in regional and party
politics for a year, even as the state suffers from a three-year
drought that shows no sign of ending.
A day after voting for a two-day extension to put a proposal
on November's ballot to pay for reservoirs and other projects by
selling bonds, Democratic lawmakers enlisted the support and
negotiating clout of Democratic Governor Jerry Brown, a fiscal
moderate who said previous plans were too expensive.
"We're very close," said Brown after meeting with Republican
leaders who want more reservoirs and Democratic holdouts who say
damming rivers and flooding canyons to build them is damaging to
the environment. "There's been a lot of compromise."
California is in the throes of a devastating drought that
is expected to cost its economy $2.2 billion in lost crops, jobs
and other damage.
Lawmakers from both parties say this may be the only year
that tax-averse voters, aware of the drought's impact, would be
willing to pay for new water projects, yet they continue to
fight over which ones to include.
An $11 billion plan negotiated under Republican former
governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009 is set to go before
voters in November, but Democrats, who now control both houses
of the legislature and all statewide elected offices, say it is
too expensive and full of pork.
Brown has said he would campaign against it, and polls show
little public support. Democrats who represent the area around
the fragile San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta say some of the
projects included in it would damage vital habitat for
endangered animals and risk water supplies.
The legislature has been working since last summer to
develop a cheaper alternative, but a two-thirds majority vote is
required before such a measure can be placed on the ballot - and
Democrats are short two votes in the state Senate thanks to a
series of scandals that sidelined three of their members.
Peter De Marco, a spokesman for senate Republican leader Bob
Huff, said the main sticking point is the amount of money to be
spent on water storage, including reservoirs.
"It's a critical piece for California that has been
neglected for a long time," De Marco said. Republican leaders
planned to continue negotiating with the Brown administration
Tuesday afternoon, he said.
The latest version of the bond has $2.5 billion for such
projects, but Republicans have held out for $3 billion, the
amount in the Schwarzenegger proposal. Some Republicans also
want the plan to include an environmental project that would
later allow the state to build tunnels or canals to carry water
to the Central Valley, a major farming area that relies on
irrigation.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)