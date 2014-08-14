Aug 13 A deal was reached late Wednesday in
drought-stricken California on a plan to improve water supplies
that has been mired in regional and party politics for a year,
Republican leaders said.
The legislature scheduled a vote Wednesday night to place
before voters in November a $7.7 billion plan to sell bonds to
pay for reservoirs and other projects, spokesmen for Senate
Republican leader Bob Huff and Democratic leader Darrell
Steinberg said.
California is in the throes of a devastating drought that is
expected to cost its economy $2.2 billion in lost crops, jobs
and other damages.
