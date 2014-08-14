(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Aug 13 California Governor
Jerry Brown approved on Wednesday a $7.6 billion plan to improve
water supplies in the drought-stricken state that will be put
before voters in November, ending a year of political wrangling
over the measure.
California is in the throes of a devastating multi-year
drought that is expected to cost its economy $2.2 billion in
lost crops, jobs and other damages.
On the last possible day to approve the ballot measure,
Democrats and Republicans fought over what projects to include,
with Republicans arguing for more funding for reservoirs and
Democrats saying that damming rivers and flooding canyons to
build them is damaging to the environment.
Last-minute intervention by Brown, a fiscal moderate,
brought the sides together.
"With this water bond, legislators from both parties have
affirmed their faith in California's future," Brown said.
Democratic Speaker Toni G. Atkins said late Wednesday that
the water bond was "the biggest investment in water storage in
decades".
Senate Republican leader Bob Huff said the plan, which costs
less than the $11 billion bond that the California legislature
agreed to in 2009, dedicated nearly 40 percent of funds to water
storage.
The $11 billion bond was headed for the November ballot if
the governor and the state legislators did not come to an
agreement.
The agreed bond includes $2.7 billion for new storage,
including facilities in the Central Valley; $900 million for a
groundwater cleanup investment in Los Angeles' San Gabriel
Valley; over $250 million in drinking and wastewater treatment
projects and statewide investments to tackle drought and climate
change, said State Democratic Senator Lois Wolk.
"This is a very different bond than the pork-laden one
currently on the ballot, which helped some regions of this
state, but hurt others," said Wolk. "This bond is good for the
Delta and all of California, and it's affordable."
The new bond includes $7.12 billion in new debt, plus
existing unspent bond funds of $425 million for a total of
$7.545 billion.
The measure will be Proposition 1 on November's ballot.
