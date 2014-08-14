By Shawn Hubler
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Aug 14 As California
lawmakers moved a nearly $7.6 billion water bond to the November
ballot, federal meteorologists said on Thursday that the state's
ongoing drought has appeared to level off, though conditions
remain "extreme" in 80 percent of the state.
"Areas of dryness and drought remained unchanged," according
to the National Drought Mitigation Center, based at the
University of Nebraska, despite epic storms that have
intermittently lashed parts of both Northern and Southern
California.
Torrential rains early this month triggered lethal mudslides
and flash floods in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles,
and thunderstorms both eased and complicated the work of
firefighters battling wildfires this week in Northern
California.
But those storms "were pretty much a drop in the bucket,"
said Richard Tinker, a drought expert with the federal
government's Climate Prediction Center.
"Any rain this time of year - while a bonus - doesn't really
have much of an effect on the drought," Tinker said.
Nearly 82 percent of the state is experiencing "extreme"
drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, which
is updated weekly by the center. Fifty-eight percent of the
state, meanwhile, is withering under "exceptional" drought,
which is the most severe measure on the center's scale.
The figures, while sobering, indicated a pause in what had
been a seemingly inexorable expansion of the drought across the
nation's most populous state and most important agricultural
producer. The percentage of the state gripped by the drought has
been relatively unchanged for the past couple of weeks.
Tinker added that the state's major reservoirs in aggregate
were at 59 percent of the historical average-low, but not as low
as the 41 percent recorded during the 1976-77 drought.
Only a handful of smaller Central Coast dams, he said, had
fallen below those 1977 levels, a situation that lawmakers are
seeking to address with the water bond proposed for the upcoming
ballot.
Made more urgent as the drought has strained California's
water supply to crisis proportions, funds raised by selling
bonds would shore up the state'
s water infrastructure, underwriting projects that include
improved water storage, flood control, groundwater cleanup,
drinking and wastewater treatment and investments to address
climate change.
