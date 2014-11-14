By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Nov 14 California farmers
would pay more to irrigate their crops under a proposal to build
tunnels under the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta to funnel
water to the state's agricultural breadbasket, officials said on
Friday.
The analysis released by state Treasurer Bill Lockyer said
regional water suppliers and the farmers who purchase water from
them would be able to handle the increased costs, even though
the price of water could more than double once the price of
paying for the project is included.
"The cost of the Delta conveyance facility is within the
range of urban and agricultural users' capacity to pay," said
the report commissioned by the California Debt and Investment
Advisory Commission.
Environmentalists have strongly opposed the project, saying
it would endanger fish and wildlife in the already fragile
Delta, which supplies water to 25 million people along with
farms in the San Joaquin Valley and other parts of the state.
The project, now expected to cost $19 billion, is backed by
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown as well as Republicans who
represent the agricultural region, which has suffered from the
state's ongoing drought.
But Democrats have tried to block the project, citing cost
and environmental concerns.
Water agencies would sell bonds to pay for the tunnels and
likely pass the cost of the debt on to customers. The state
would fund an additional $7.8 billion, also through the sale of
bonds, for environmental restoration in the Delta.
In Friday's report, author Blue Sky Consulting Group said
farmers and communities could handle the increased costs of
servicing the debt, but some farmers would have to switch to
more-profitable crops.
For example, the average cost of water in Kern County during
the five years through 2012 was $100 per acre-foot. With debt
service from the tunnels project, that could go up as high as
$278, the report said.
The current crop mix overall in Kern County would allow
farmers to pay as much as $277 per acre-foot, the report said,
but farmers have planted some land in the area with crops that
would only bring in enough profit to pay $13 per acre-foot.
