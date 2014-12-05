SACRAMENTO, Calif. Dec 5 A combination of
record high temperatures and sparse rainfall during California's
three-year drought have produced the worst conditions in 1,200
years, according to a study accepted for publication by the
American Geophysical Union (AGU).
The state has gone through numerous periods of dry weather,
with as little or less rainfall as the past few years, but
scientists looking at the cumulative effects of temperature, low
precipitation and other factors said that it all adds up to the
worst conditions in more than a millennium.
"The current California drought is exceptionally severe in
the context of at least the last millennium and is driven by
reduced though not unprecedented precipitation and record high
temperatures," the report's authors said in the study released
late Thursday.
The study by the University of Minnesota and the Woods Hole
Oceanographic Institution said that warm, dry conditions have
shrunk the supply of surface water from reservoirs, streams and
the Sierra Nevada snowpack in the state, even as demand from
people and farms has gone up, resulting in unprecedented
scarcity.
Despite its conclusion that several factors add up to the
worst conditions in 1,200 years, the report's authors point out
that six years during that period were possibly drier than 2014,
and that three-year-droughts are not unusual in the state.
Even so, the report said, the latest drought stands out
because of its "cumulative severity."
The report has been peer-reviewed but not yet edited for
publication, so some of the wording in it may change, a
spokesman said.
It comes as California is experiencing a wet start to
December that could result in 12-inches (30 cm) of rain and
yards (meters) of snow over the next two weeks, according to the
forecasting service Accuweather.
In October, the AGU published a study by NASA's Goddard
Institute for Space Studies in New York City saying that the
1934 U.S. drought, which caused the upheaval known as the Dust
Bowl, was the worst in 1,000 years.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)