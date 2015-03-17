(Adds other Western states affected by drought, paragraphs 5,
7)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 17 Water regulators in
California voted on Tuesday to outlaw watering the lawn within
48 hours of a rainstorm, the latest effort to spur Californians
to conserve as the state enters its fourth year of drought.
Facing a dramatic slowdown in voluntary conservation efforts
by property owners, the state Water Resources Control Board also
tightened conservation rules in other ways, prohibiting water
from being served in restaurants unless customers request it,
and forbidding lawn-watering more than twice a week in some
areas.
"I am sorry we have to do this," Board Chairwoman Felicia
Marcus said before the vote. "But we are not seeing the level of
stepping up and ringing the alarm bells that the situation
really warrants."
California is the only U.S. state to regulate water use in
this manner, Marcus said.
But as dry conditions continue to affect the West, the
states of Washington and Oregon have declared drought
emergencies in some regions, moves that will give them more
flexibility in water management.
In California, the drought lingers on despite storms that
brought some respite in December and February. The storms helped
fill some of the state's reservoirs higher than they were at
this time last year, but most still have less water than
historical averages show is typical.
The Sierra Nevada snowpack, which melts in the spring and
provides up to a third of the state's water, stood at 12 percent
of normal on March 17. Oregon is also facing a low snowpack,
officials there say.
