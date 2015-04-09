By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 9
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 9 The administration
of California Governor Jerry Brown hit back on Thursday against
criticism that its drought conservation mandates apply to
consumers but do not include the state's $45 billion agriculture
business.
Pushback from top water regulators came in response to
complaints from environmentalists that agriculture, which
accounts for 80 percent of water used by humans in the most
populous U.S. state, should also be required to conserve.
"Agriculture in California produces the food we all rely
on," said Secretary for Natural Resources John Laird at a
briefing on the drought in Sacramento. "Folks want to point
fingers, but we're all in this together."
The state produces half of all U.S. produce, and nearly all
of such crops as broccoli, almonds and walnuts, Laird said, and
farmers have already experienced cutbacks in their water supply
that last year forced them to fallow 400,000 acres (162,000
hectares) of cropland and lay off 17,000 workers.
Making water even harder for farmers to get could damage the
state's economy and force up food prices, he said.
The controversy began bubbling up hours after Brown, a
Democrat, ordered a 25 percent reduction in urban water use last
week in California's first-ever mandatory cutbacks, standing in
a dry meadow in the Sierra Nevada mountains to emphasize that
there was no snow to melt in the spring to feed rivers and
streams.
Urban water systems would have to persuade consumers to cut
back watering lawns and flushing toilets or face fines, but
farmers would be exempt, Brown said, sparking criticism on op-ed
pages and social media.
The angry response has led farmers, struggling amid record
high temperatures and low water allocations from state and
federal suppliers, to feel besieged, said Paul Wenger, president
of the California Farm Bureau.
"I'm getting so many calls from farmers saying, 'I feel like
I've got a target on my back,' " Wenger said.
Heather Cooley, a water expert at the Pacific Institute
think tank, said agriculture worldwide typically accounts for up
to 80 percent of a region's water use.
"It takes water to grow food," Cooley said. California
farmers have become more efficient, but still have room to
improve, she said.
Water Resources Control Board chair Felicia Marcus said the
state has to balance urban, agricultural and environmental needs
for water.
"We don't have the option of saying let's forget about the
fish or let's forget about agriculture," Marcus said.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)