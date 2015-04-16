By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 15
the brunt of California's mandated cutbacks in water use pushed
back on Wednesday, calling a plan by regulators to demand
reductions of as much as 35 percent in some communities unfair.
Water utilities in the areas surrounding the state capital
of Sacramento, in line to face steep rationing despite years of
conservation said factors such as leaks in the delivery system
from streams and reservoirs, and the needs of big local water
consumers like prisons and hospitals should be considered before
a region was penalized.
"I am not against severe conservation," said Rob Roscoe,
General Manager of the Sacramento Suburban Water District, which
serves about 173,000 people in Sacramento's northeastern
suburbs. "But I want everybody playing from the same rulebook."
Earlier this month, California Governor Jerry Brown,
standing in a dry mountain meadow that in a typical year would
have been covered with five feet of snow, ordered a 25-percent
statewide reduction in water use for urban areas.
In order to reach that goal, Brown said, cities that already
used less water than others would suffer smaller cutbacks, while
those who used more per capital would have to reduce their usage
by a higher amount.
His order, as a devastating drought moved into its fourth
year, created the first statewide mandatory water rationing in
California history.
Last week, the State Water Resources Control Board released
a basic framework to meet that goal by forcing cutbacks of up to
35 percent of water use for communities that use higher amounts
of water per person.
But those communities say the proposed rules are not based
on a fair reading of how much water they use.
For example, the calculation does not consider whether the
communities were using water that they had banked for their own
use so that their residents wouldn't have to worry about running
low, Roscoe said.
It also doesn't consider the environment where a community
is located, or how fast the water that is used outdoors
evaporates, the trade organization representing the state's
water utilities said in a letter submitted to regulators and
released on Wednesday.
The plan also doesn't give communities credit if they return
clean water to local aquifers and streams.
Cities also complained that their economies could be hurt if
businesses that use a lot of water to process food are
penalized.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein)