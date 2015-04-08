(Adds framework released for regulations)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 7 California's cities
and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35
percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules released
Tuesday, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban
water use amid ongoing drought.
Communities that already use very little water, such as the
coastal city of Santa Cruz, will only have to cut back by 10
percent under the plan, but thirsty areas such as the Coachella
Valley desert will be required to implement the steepest
reductions.
"We're moving very quickly because it is an emergency," said
Felicia Marcus, chair of the State Water Resources Control
Board, the state's top water regulator. "We want to make sure
that all of the local water districts have their actions in
place to ramp up their actions in time for the hot summer
months."
The tactics under consideration for a still-developing
conservation plan were posted on the water board's website at
about 5 pm on Tuesday, just days after Governor Jerry Brown
ordered mandatory 25 percent cutbacks in urban water use as the
state's devastating drought enters its fourth year.
In order to reach the 25 percent statewide reduction, the
water board proposed to require some areas to cut back more than
others. Communities where residential customers use more than
165 gallons of water per person per day would have to cut back
by 35 percent, while those using less than 55 gallons per day
would only have to reduce their consumption by 10 percent.
The water board proposed fining local water utilities up to
$10,000 per day if they do not persuade residents and businesses
to meet their conservation goals.
The proposed regulations also require water suppliers to
report regularly to the state on their progress. Even the
smallest districts would have to collect usage data and limit
watering to two days per week.
So far, the proposed restrictions have focused on urban
users, even though they account for only 20 percent of state
water consumption, while the agricultural sector, which the
Public Policy Institute of California says uses 80 percent of
consumption, has been exempt.
Ironically, the board's discussion of the conservation order
during its meeting in Sacramento Tuesday took place as rain fell
outside and as snow dropped onto Sierra Nevada mountain peaks
that were bare and dry when Brown made his announcement on
Thursday.
Figures released as the discussion began showed that water
use among Californians dropped 2.8 percent in February from the
same month in 2014, a sharp slowdown from year-on-year decreases
of 22 percent in December and 8 percent in January.
Officials said the small drop in water use was of concern,
but not unexpected, since February is typically a month when
little water is used because of winter rains. More important,
said Marcus, is to make sure conservation increases during the
dry summer months.
A broad-brush outline presented at Tuesday's meeting
indicated that regulators would also consider requiring tiered
billing based on the amount of water that people use, something
already in effect in many cities, including Los Angeles. Tiered
billing could also affect local utilities, which would pay more
for water if they cannot get their customers to conserve beyond
a specific target set by the state.
The proposed regulations will be subject to public comment
and voted on by the board in early May.
