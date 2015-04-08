SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 8 California on Wednesday moved to tighten already stringent regulations on how much water can flow through toilets and faucets, part of the state's effort to respond to prolonged drought.

The regulations passed by the California Energy Commission come on the heels of action on Tuesday to propose a framework for California's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in water use as the drought enters its fourth year.

"In the face of California's current drought, we must use water as efficiently as possible," said Commissioner Andrew McAllister. "Updating minimum standards for toilets, urinals and faucets is a step in that direction."

Under the rules, which go into effect in 2016, the flow through new kitchen faucets sold in the state would drop slightly, to 1.8 gallons (6.8 liters) per minute from the current standard of 2.2 gallons (8.3 l) per minute. They would be allowed to temporarily go up to 2.2 gallons, however, "momentarily for filling pots and pans," the Commission said in a news release.

Bathroom faucets would be further restrained to 1.2 gallons (4.5 l) a minute from 2.2 gallons.

The commission also codified a restriction on toilet flow passed by the legislature in 2007, requiring use of no more than 1.28 gallons (4.8 l) per flush.

The regulations would require new urinals sold in the state to process just 0.125 gallons (0.5 l) per flush.

California water regulators on Tuesday released a framework for enforcing a statewide 25 percent reduction in water use before the hot, dry summer season begins.

Communities that have not made progress on conservation since voluntary restrictions went into place last year, including many where residents' use is not measured by water meters may be forced to conserve as much as 35 percent over the amount they used in 2013. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Eric Walsh)