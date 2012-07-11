By Ronnie Cohen
| OAKLAND, Calif., July 11
OAKLAND, Calif., July 11 Pharmaceutical
companies selling drugs in parts of the San Francisco Bay area
would be required to submit plans for incinerating or safely
disposing of unused medication under a plan advanced by county
officials this week.
The measure, billed by supporters as the first of its kind
in the United States, is designed to force pharmaceutical
companies to bear the cost of collecting and safely discarding
unused prescription drugs that might otherwise foul waterways or
fall into the hands of substance abusers.
Officials in Alameda County, encompassing the Bay area
cities of Oakland and Berkeley, gave preliminary approval on
Tuesday to the measure. Representatives of two biomedical
industry groups have criticized the proposal.
"This could be a model throughout the country," County
Supervisor Nate Miley said of the proposal.
Alameda County currently operates 21 disposal sites where
residents can drop off unused or expired medications. But Bill
Pollock, the county's household hazardous-waste program manager,
estimates the county's 1.5 million residents still have as much
as 681 tons of unwanted drugs stockpiled in medicine cabinets.
The proposed ordinance, which requires a second vote set for
later this month, would seek to shift the cost and
responsibility for the disposal program to drug manufacturers.
Similar regulations have been enacted in Canada, parts of
Europe and Australia, supporters said. Failure to comply could
result in civil penalties of up to $1,000 a day and misdemeanor
criminal charges punishable by jail time for company executives.
The federal government, which regulates the pharmaceutical
industry, posts guidelines urging consumers not to flush old
pills down the toilet, citing research showing that prescription
drugs are ending up in the nation's water supplies.
GUIDANCE ON DISPOSAL
Public health experts also worry about abuse of cast-off
pills. Nearly 21 percent of U.S. high school seniors reported
taking someone else's prescription medication, according to the
2011 National Youth Risk Behavior Survey published by the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overdoses from prescription drugs have surpassed car
crashes, heroin and cocaine abuse to become the leading cause of
accidental deaths in the country.
Absent pharmaceutical collection programs, federal
authorities urge consumers to discard pills in the trash after
sealing them in plastic bags with other undesirable substances,
such as coffee grounds or kitty litter, to make them less
appealing to youngsters.
Representatives of two industry groups acknowledged that
traces of pharmaceuticals have been detected in U.S. waterways.
But they questioned whether the measure would ease pollution or
prevent youths from acquiring drugs.
"Folks have to be their own guardians and stewards of what's
in their homes," said Ritchard Engelhardt, vice president of
government affairs for Bay Bio, which represents 450 Bay Area
life-science research companies.
"We absolutely don't agree that this is going to have a
measurable effect on pharmaceuticals in waterways," he said.
Consuelo Hernandez of California Healthcare Institute, a
biomedical-industry group, said any regulation should come from
the state or federal government.
"I am concerned about the environment, but scientific data
shows that the vast majority of pharmaceuticals in water comes
from human excretion," Hernandez said.
Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty said he cast his
vote in favor of the measure as the parent of a 14-year-old who
was invited to a party where kids took random prescription drugs
gathered from their homes.
Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said
children regularly steal pills from medicine cabinets. "It's
time for these companies to step up and take responsibility,"
she said.
(Editing By Tim Gaynor and David Gregorio)