Oct 14 The FBI and other law enforcement
officials are investigating a suspected dry ice bomb that
exploded at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday evening,
officials said.
Police responding to a report of an explosion in an employee
bathroom in the airport's Terminal 2 found evidence of a plastic
bottle containing dry ice, the Los Angeles Police Department and
FBI said in statements.
No one was injured in the explosion, but the terminal was
temporarily closed and evacuated, police said. It has since been
re-opened.
It was the second high profile location to be hit with an
apparent dry ice bomb this year. In May, a similar device
exploded at Disneyland, forcing the evacuation of a portion of
the Anaheim, California park.
The FBI, along with Los Angeles police, airport police, the
Transportation Security Administration and other law enforcement
agencies are investigating the blast, police said.
