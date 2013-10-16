LOS ANGELES Oct 15 A 28-year-old man was
arrested on Tuesday in connection with a dry ice bomb that
exploded in an employee restroom at Los Angeles International
Airport on Sunday night, police said.
The airport's terminal 2 was temporarily closed when the
device went off.
A similar device detonated in another part of the airport on
Monday night, causing only minimal disruption to flights, staff
at the transport hub said.
No injuries or damage were reported after either event.
Dicarlo Bennett was arrested on a charge of possession of or
explosion of a destructive device near an aircraft and his bail
was set at $1 million, the Los Angeles force said.
Dry ice bombs, typically made out of plastic bottles,
usually produce a loud popping noise and little damage.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and David Bailey)