LOS ANGELES Oct 17 A baggage handler accused of
setting off two dry ice bombs at Los Angeles International
Airport, purportedly as a prank, is due to be arraigned on
explosives charges on Thursday, prosecutors said.
Dicarlo Bennett, a 28-year-old Servisair employee, was held
on $1 million bail after his arrest on Tuesday. He is due to
appear in court on two counts of possessing a destructive device
in a public place.
Prosecutors said in a statement that Bennett, if convicted,
could face up to six years in county jail.
One of the bombs detonated on Sunday evening in an employee
restroom and the second exploded outside the Tom Bradley
International Terminal on Monday, causing some flight
disruptions. An unexploded device was found later that night.
Authorities have said there were no connections to terrorism
in the case.
Los Angeles Airport Police Chief Patrick Gannon told
reporters on Wednesday that Bennett intended the ice bombs to be
a prank, but said: "It's not a prank and it's going to be dealt
with very seriously."
That type of blast is typically created by putting dry ice
into a bottle or other container and sealing it tightly, which
allows pressure to build until it explodes.
Bennett is suspected of having obtained the dry ice via his
job at the airport, prompting officials there to announce that
they would change policies regarding handling of the materials.
In May, a similar device went off at Disneyland, forcing
evacuation of a section of the park in Anaheim, California.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Gunna Dickson)