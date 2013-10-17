(Recasts with not guilty plea)
By Brandon Lowrey
LOS ANGELES Oct 17 A baggage handler accused of
setting off two dry ice bombs at the Los Angeles International
Airport, in what police have said was a purported prank, pleaded
not guilty to explosives charges on Thursday in a California
courthouse.
Dicarlo Bennett, a 28-year-old Servisair employee who
appeared in Airport Court in Los Angeles with his hands cuffed
behind his back, is charged with two counts of possessing a
destructive device in a public place. He was being held on $1
million bail.
One of the bombs he is accused of setting detonated on
Sunday evening in an employee restroom and the second exploded
outside the Tom Bradley International Terminal on Monday,
causing some flight disruptions. An unexploded device was found
later that night.
Authorities have said there were no connections to terrorism
in the case. Prosecutor Sean Carney told reporters on Thursday
that police were investigating whether another person was
involved in the incident, but gave no further details.
Los Angeles Airport Police Chief Patrick Gannon had said on
Wednesday that Bennett intended the ice bombs to be a prank, but
said: "It's not a prank and it's going to be dealt with very
seriously."
The type of blast caused by dry ice is typically created by
putting dry ice into a bottle or other container and sealing it
tightly, which allows pressure to build until it explodes.
Bennett is suspected of having obtained the dry ice via his
job at the airport, prompting officials there to announce that
they would change policies regarding handling of the materials.
Bennett's lawyer, Ben Wasserman, said the charges against
his client were too severe, and that Bennett had no intent to
cause any destruction. Prosecutors have said Bennett, who was
arrested on Tuesday, could face up to six years in county jail
if convicted.
In May, a similar device went off at Disneyland, forcing
evacuation of a section of the park in Anaheim, California.
