By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 18 A second airport employee
was arrested on Friday in connection with two dry ice explosions
at the Los Angeles International Airport, police said.
Miguel Angel Iniguez, a 41-year-old employee of airport
contractor Servisair, was taken into custody while he was
working at the airport, the Los Angeles Police Department said
in a statement.
Police officials did not immediately detail the allegations
against Iniguez but said he was a supervisor for 28-year-old
Dicarlo Bennett, a Servisair baggage handler who pleaded not
guilty on Thursday to explosives charges and was being held on
$1 million bail.
One of the bombs detonated on Sunday evening in an employee
restroom and the second exploded outside the Tom Bradley
International Terminal on Monday, causing some flight
disruptions. An unexploded device was found later that night.
Authorities have said there were no connections to terrorism
in the case. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Sean
Carney told reporters on Thursday police were investigating
whether another person was involved in the incident, but gave no
further details.
Los Angeles Airport Police Chief Patrick Gannon had said on
Wednesday that Bennett intended the ice bombs to be a prank, but
added: "It's not a prank and it's going to be dealt with very
seriously."
The type of blast caused by dry ice is typically created by
putting dry ice into a bottle or other container and sealing it
tightly, which allows pressure to build until it explodes.
Bennett is suspected of having obtained the dry ice via his
job at the airport, prompting officials there to announce that
they would change policies regarding handling of the materials.
Bennett's lawyer, Ben Wasserman, has said the charges
against his client were too severe, and Bennett had no intent to
cause any destruction. He could face up to six years in prison
if convicted.
In May, a similar device went off at Disneyland, forcing
evacuation of a section of the park in Anaheim, California.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by David Bailey and Lisa
Shumaker)