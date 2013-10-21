By Dana Feldman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 21 A second airport employee
arrested in connection with three dry ice bombs planted at the
Los Angeles International Airport was formally charged on Monday
with possessing a destructive device near an airplane.
In announcing charges against 41-year-old Miguel Angel
Iniguez, prosecutors said he was accused of making a device that
exploded outside the airport's Tom Bradley International
Terminal. He faces a maximum of six years in prison if
convicted.
Authorities have identified Iniguez as a supervisor of
28-year-old Dicarlo Bennett, a Servisair baggage handler who
pleaded not guilty on Thursday to similar charges and was being
held on $1 million bail. A lawyer for Iniguez could not
immediately be reached for comment.
In an incident authorities said had no connection to
terrorism, one of the bombs detonated Oct. 13 in an employee
restroom and the second exploded outside the international
terminal a day later, causing some flight disruptions. A third
device was found unexploded.
The type of blast caused by dry ice is typically created by
putting dry ice into a bottle or other container and sealing it
tightly, which allows pressure to build until it explodes.
Los Angeles Airport Police Chief Patrick Gannon said last
week that Bennett intended the ice bombs to be a prank, but
added: "It's not a prank and it's going to be dealt with very
seriously."
Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Sean had said
last week that police were investigating whether another person
was involved in the incident, and Iniguez was arrested on
Friday. He was scheduled for an arraignment on Tuesday morning.
Bennett is suspected of having obtained the dry ice via his
job at the airport, prompting officials there to announce that
they would change policies regarding handling of the materials.
Bennett's lawyer, Ben Wasserman, has said the charges against
his client were too severe, and Bennett had no intent to cause
any destruction. He, too, could face up to six years in prison
if convicted.
In May, a similar device went off at Disneyland, forcing
evacuation of a section of the park in Anaheim, California.
(Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa
Shumaker)