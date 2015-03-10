SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 10 California has a 7
percent chance of experiencing an earthquake of magnitude 8 or
larger over the next three decades, U.S. government scientists
said on Tuesday, higher than thought before.
The 7 percent probability is based on new modeling, the
United States Geological Survey said in a new study. Previously,
scientists estimated the probability for such a quake at 4.7
percent over 30 years.
"We are fortunate that seismic activity in California has
been relatively low over the past century," said Tom Jordan,
Director of the Southern California Earthquake Center and a
co-author of the study. "But we know that tectonic forces are
continually tightening the springs of the San Andreas fault
system, making big quakes inevitable."
The new modeling system takes into account shaking that
might occur on several different faults, rather than looking at
each rupture as a separate incident, said Ned Field, the lead
author of the USGS report.
An earthquake of magnitude 8 or larger is capable of
devastating large areas, the USGS said.
The new study lowered the estimated chances of California
experiencing a moderate earthquake the size of the magnitude 6.7
Northridge quake that was linked to the deaths of 57 people in
1994.
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake is likely to occur once every 6.3
years, compared with a previous estimate of once every 4.8
years, the USGS said.
The largest recorded earthquake to hit California was the
1857 Ft. Tejon temblor, which ruptured about 186 miles (300 km)
along the San Andreas fault.
The deadliest was the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, which
led to the deaths of 3,000 people, according to the USGS.
