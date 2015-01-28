By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 28 California's top
public health official on Wednesday said electronic cigarettes
are addictive, leading to nicotine poisoning among children and
threatening to unravel the state's decades-long effort to reduce
tobacco use.
The report by California Department of Public Health
Director Ron Chapman comes as the state legislature is debating
whether to regulate e-cigarettes under the state's tobacco
regulations.
"E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other harmful chemicals,
and the nicotine in them is as addictive as the nicotine in
cigarettes," Chapman said. "I am advising Californians to avoid
the use of e-cigarettes and keep them away from children of all
ages."
Chapman's report drew criticism from the growing e-cigarette
industry, which says the heated liquid that users inhale is not
as dangerous as the by-products of burning tobacco in regular
cigarettes, cigars and pipes.
"This report inappropriately paints this complex and
important public health topic as a black and white issue," said
Gregory Conley, President of the American Vaping Association.
Vaping is a nickname for using e-cigarettes, which involves
inhaling vapor from liquid heated by the device.
"Despite the health officer's false claims, there is ample
evidence that vaping helps smokers quit and is far less
hazardous than smoking," Conley said.
According to Chapman's report, 7.6 percent of California's
young adults aged 18-29 used electronic cigarettes in 2013, up
from 2.3 percent in 2012. Among children under the age of five,
incidents of nicotine poisoning rose from seven in 2012 to 154
in 2014, the report said.
"Of particular concern to me is the impact of e-cigarettes
on the health and safety of children, teens and young adults,"
Chapman said. The flavors of the liquid in the devices include
cotton candy, gummy bear, chocolate mint and grape, making them
appealing to youth, he said.
The benefits and risks of e-cigarettes are the subject of
intense debate.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is exploring potential
product standards in the areas of addiction, toxicity and
product appeal. But the head of the FDA's tobacco division has
also noted that e-cigarettes do not flood the lungs with smoke
and tar as regular cigarettes do.
On Monday, Democratic state Senator Mark Leno of San
Francisco introduced a bill to regulate e-cigarettes under the
state's tobacco control laws.
Leno's bill would make it illegal to use e-cigarettes in
most public places, including schools, hospitals, job sites,
restaurants and bars. It would also increase penalties for
selling them to children.
