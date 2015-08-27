(Adds Senate passage of bill to raise smoking age to 21)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Aug 27 The California State
Senate on Thursday passed a bill to regulate electronic
cigarettes as tobacco products, sending the measure to the
Assembly where a similar bill died earlier this year.
The measure was one of several anti-tobacco bills that
advanced in the Senate on Thursday, including one to raise the
legal age for buying cigarettes to 21 from 18.
The e-cigarette regulations, introduced by State Senator
Mark Leno, a Democrat from San Francisco, would ban use of the
devices, also known as vapor cigarettes or vapes, in the
workplace, at schools and other places where cigarettes already
are forbidden, and would require that they be sold in
child-resistant packaging.
Sale of e-cigarettes to minors already is banned but the
bill would require businesses wishing to sell them to obtain a
license.
E-cigarettes generally contain nicotine, drawn into the
lungs after it is heated in a flavored liquid. The vapor also
contains some formaldehyde and other chemicals, according to
Leno.
Electronic cigarette makers and distributors have said the
devices are a safer alternative to smoking. But Leno, whose bill
is backed by the American Cancer Society and numerous other
public health organizations, said they are highly addictive and
can serve as a gateway to tobacco dependence and regular
smoking.
Earlier this year, California's former top public health
official said electronic cigarettes can lead to nicotine
poisoning among children and threaten the state's decades-long
effort to reduce tobacco use.
According to a report by Dr. Ron Chapman, the former
director of the California Department of Public Health, 7.6
percent of California's young adults aged 18-29 used electronic
cigarettes in 2013, up from 2.3 percent in 2012. Among children
under the age of five, incidents of nicotine poisoning rose from
seven in 2012 to 154 in 2014, the report said.
Leno's bill passed the Senate earlier this year but died in
a committee of the State Assembly in July. He re-introduced it
as part of a special session held this summer on public health
issues.
The bill, which passed 25-12 in the Senate on Thursday, must
still get through the Assembly, but its committee membership is
different for the special session. Leno has said he expects it
to have a better chance of passing this time around.
The bill raising the age for buying cigarettes also died in
the Assembly last month and was re-introduced during the special
session.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Bill Trott and
Sandra Maler)