(Recast with committee passage)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 9 A proposal to offer
free preschool to all California four-year-olds passed its first
legislative hurdle on Wednesday with support from Democrats but
facing skepticism from Governor Jerry Brown and some educators
that could doom its chances this year.
The $1.5 billion program is being pushed hard by the state
senate's Democratic leader, Darrell Steinberg, who is leaving
office at the end of this year and views it as key to his legacy
in the most populous U.S. state.
"Thirty million words - that's the gap between the number of
words heard by low-income children and their middle- and
upper-income peers," Steinberg told the senate education
committee. "That number astounds me. They are behind before they
even get started in their formal schooling."
The bill, which passed the senate education committee on
Wednesday, comes as a call for universal pre-K is gaining
traction around the country. Last week, lawmakers in New York
state included $300 million for public preschool programs there,
and Oklahoma also offers them.
The idea is favored by many education advocates, who say
children whose parents cannot afford preschool fall behind
quickly once they get to kindergarten, and many never catch up.
The California proposal let districts offer pre-K in public
schools or pay private operators.
The plan would roll out gradually over five years, starting
with children with January birthdays and gradually expanding.
Children would not be required to attend.
The proposal, which goes next to the senate's appropriations
committee, is key to Democrats' efforts to stake out progressive
political ground at a time when Brown, also a Democrat, has
charted a more centrist path.
But it drew criticism from some private preschool operators
who feared it could drive them out of business, and some
administrators concerned it would be costly and difficult to
implement as districts also deal with changes to how the state
funds education and new national academic standards.
The bill would cost about $300 million during the 2015-2016
school year, growing to $1.5 billion in 2019-2020, when the
program is phased in, Steinberg's office said.
Brown has cautioned lawmakers not to overspend now that the
state has its first real surplus in years, and is skeptical
about taking on universal preschool. He did not include the
program in his budget proposal for next year.
Republicans are also skeptical.
"Not two years after the governor and the Democrats
convinced Californians to raise taxes because we were out of
money, why are we now going to spend billions of dollars on a
new program?" said Peter DeMarco, spokesman for Republican
leader Bob Huff.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Walsh)