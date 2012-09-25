LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 Two CBS affiliate radio
stations in Los Angeles were evacuated on Tuesday morning after
police were called to investigate a "ticking or beeping"
package, police said.
KNX and KFWB stations were evacuated after calls to the
police and fire departments at around 8:25 a.m. reported the
suspicious package in the building they share, a Los Angeles
Police Department spokesman said.
"We got a call ... that a package had been delivered to the
second floor lobby, and there appeared to be some kind of
ticking or beeping coming from" it, LAPD spokesman Richard
French said.
"The initial call ... came to the fire department. We have
been informed that our bomb squad is now also responding," he
added.
KFWB said the building on Wilshire Boulevard was evacuated
at approximately 8:48 due "to a bomb threat."
"No additional details have been given, but at this moment,
the entire KFWB staff is outside at a safe distance while
investigators assess the situation," it said in a statement.
News reports said both stations were off air and
broadcasting other stations' content.