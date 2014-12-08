(Adds details about the fire, damage throughout; freeway
reopened)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Dec 8 Flames destroyed a massive
seven-story apartment building under construction next to a fire
station in downtown Los Angeles and spread to a nearby high-rise
on Monday, forcing the shutdown of a major freeway through the
morning rush-hour.
Northbound commuter traffic into the nation's second-largest
city was snarled for several hours due to the blaze, which fire
officials said erupted overnight and took three hours to bring
under control. No injuries were reported.
About 250 firefighters, roughly a quarter of the city's
on-duty force, were battling the flames at the height of the
blaze, the cause of which was under investigation, said
Katherine Main, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles City Fire
Department.
Authorities were also probing a separate smaller fire that
broke out across town at another construction site overnight.
Fire Captain Jamie Moore told reporters that arson
investigators were treating the larger blaze "as a crime fire
until proven otherwise," based in part on the size of the
conflagration and the speed and intensity with which it burned.
The site that went up in flames - two stories of concrete
beneath five floors of wood framing - occupied an entire city
block near the junction of two major traffic arteries - the
Hollywood Freeway and the Harbor Freeway.
Moments after the first alarm, firefighters whose station is
located at the end of the block opened their front door to see
the entire structure of the apartment project engulfed in
flames, Moore said.
The fire spread quickly over 1.3 million square feet
(121,000 sq meters) of space even though the exposed lumber
would still have been damp from two days of heavy rains that
fell late last week, he said.
Much of the structure, wrapped in scaffolding, collapsed in
the flames, producing heat so intense it ignited an adjacent
16-story commercial high-rise and blew out windows of a nearby
office building, raining shards of glass onto firefighters
below. But crews managed to prevent that building from catching
fire, Moore said.
The apartment building was a total loss, while the high-rise
sustained fire damage to three floors and smoke or water damage
to 12 other floors, fire officials said.
Flames spread across the Harbor Freeway at one point,
prompting authorities to shut an 8-mile (13-km) stretch of the
highway northbound during rush-hour traffic, along with three
off-ramps into downtown from the Hollywood Freeway.
"It was just a nightmare," California Highway Patrol
spokesman Edgar Figueroa said of the gridlock.
(Additional reporting Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Eric
Beech, Doina Chiacu and Sandra Maler)