July 5 Fireworks from an Independence Day
celebration in Simi Valley, California, accidentally flew into a
crowd of thousands of onlookers, injuring 28 people, authorities
said on Friday.
Shortly after a Simi Valley Rotary Club fireworks show,
about 30 miles from Los Angeles, began late Thursday, fireworks
landed in a crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 onlookers gathered in a
park, the Simi Valley Police Department said on its Facebook
page.
"Although the investigation is ongoing, it is believed that
at least one of the firework launching stations fell over after
the fireworks were ignited, resulting in ignited fireworks going
into the waiting crowd," the statement said. It was not clear at
what point the fireworks ignited.
Twenty-eight people ranging in age from 8 to 78 suffered
injuries consistent with shrapnel and projectile wounds. Police
said 20 people were taken to hospitals, with four seriously
injured.
There was no sign of foul play and the incident appeared to
be an accident, officials said in the statement. The unexploded
fireworks were disarmed by the Ventura County Sheriff's
Department bomb squad.
Bay Fireworks of Bethpage, New York, mounted the fireworks
show, the second year the Rotary Club had used the company, the
statement said. A company spokesman was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)