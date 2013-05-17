May 17 California Governor Jerry Brown's fiscal 2014 revised budget proposal is built on a "prudent" revenue forecast and "restrained" spending growth, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

The plan "would continue the disciplined approach to fiscal management shown by the state in recent years," wrote Douglas Offerman, a senior director of Fitch's U.S. public finance group.

In March, Fitch revised its rating outlook to positive on California's general obligation bonds, rated A-minus, citing improved fiscal management.

Sustained budgetary discipline puts California on track for a possible credit rating upgrade, Fitch said.

In his revised budget plan on Tuesday, Brown proposed spending $96.4 billion, less than the $97.7 billion he proposed in the plan he unveiled in January. The current fiscal 2013 budget is $95.7 billion.

Brown's fellow Democrats, who control the state legislature, face a mid-June deadline for approving a budget for Brown to sign by the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.

California's revenue collections have been on the rise. Its personal income tax collections jumped nearly 74 percent in April compared to the same month last year, by far the biggest jump among 21 states sampled by Thomson Reuters.

The surge may prove fleeting, however, as gains may be largely due to voter-approved tax hikes on the wealthy retroactive to last year. Taxpayers also accelerated income into 2012 to avoid federal tax hikes that went into effect in January.

Brown's revised budget "responsibly" assumes that the personal income tax spike "is a one-time shift of collections," Fitch said on Friday.

Brown also proposed major policy changes, including shifts in the school funding formula and human services and healthcare spending, Fitch noted.

On Thursday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Service also praised Brown's cautious approach, saying the new budget proposal was a good sign for the state's near-term financial prospects, though still not enough to lift its credit rating.