By Jennifer Chaussee
May 28 California lawmakers on Wednesday
rejected a bill that would require labels on foods made with
genetically modified organisms (GMOs), the second time in two
years such legislation has failed to take hold in the state.
Proponents of the bill had sought to make California the
second state in the country after Vermont to require GMO
labeling, but the measure failed to pass the state Senate by two
votes.
Democratic Senator Noreen Evans, the bill's author, was
planning to push a reconsideration vote on Thursday before the
end of the legislative session.
The bill would require all distributors who sell food in
California to label the product if any of the ingredients have
been genetically engineered. The labeling law would exclude
alcohol and food sold at farmers markets.
"This bill is a straightforward, common-sense approach to
empowering consumers," said Evans. "If the product contains
GMOs, label it. We shouldn't be hiding ingredients."
In 2012, a similar labeling bill looked poised to pass but
was narrowly defeated by California voters after a last minute,
$46 million media blitz funded by opponents, including PepsiCo
and Missouri-based Monsanto Co, a multinational
chemical, agricultural and biotechnology corporation.
More than 60 countries around the world have adopted GMO
labeling, with supporters saying genetically modified organisms
found in some food ingredients, like soy and corn, pose a threat
to human health.
Labeling advocates also argue that consumers have a right to
know everything that goes into their food.
Opponents say GMOs are not only safe but necessary to ensure
the future of the world's food supply, allowing scientists to
develop crops that are resistant to changing environmental
conditions.
The 2012 defeat of the GMO labeling bill known as
Proposition 37 prompted calls in Washington for a national
labeling law.
A petition drafted by the Center for Food Safety, a national
environmental advocacy non-profit, asked the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to require distributors to label GMO ingredients
in food products.
Earlier this month, Vermont became the first U.S. state to
pass a GMO labeling law, and two counties in Oregon voted last
week to ban farmers from growing genetically modified crops
within their local boundaries.
