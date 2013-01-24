* Brown turning his attention to education funding reforms
* Wants special legislative session on healthcare overhaul
By Greg Lucas
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan 24 Governor Jerry Brown,
hailing what he described as a hard-fought rebound in
California's fortunes, used his annual State of the State
address on Thursday to urge fiscal discipline to avoid a return
to budget deficits and cycles of "boom and bust."
He called on the legislature of the most populous U.S. state
to help him keep a promise to voters to "jealously guard" the
billions of dollars in additional revenue made available through
passage last year of a ballot measure temporarily extending tax
increases.
"This means living within our means and not spending what we
don't have," the 74-year-old Democratic governor said from the
rostrum of the state Assembly chamber. "Fiscal discipline is not
the enemy of our good intentions but the basis for realizing
them."
Newly empowered to raise taxes and appropriate money after
Democrats won a super majority in both houses of the legislature
in November, some liberal lawmakers have expressed an eagerness
to restore billions of dollars cut from health and welfare
programs in recent years.
But rather than spend freely, California should make a
concerted effort to pay down its large, accumulated debt and
build up a fiscal reserve as a hedge against lean times in the
future, Brown said.
"It's cruel to lead people on by expanding good programs,
only to cut them back when the funding disappears," he said.
"This isn't progress. It's not even progressive. It's an
illusion. The stop and go, the boom and bust serves no one.
We're not going back there."
Lawmakers from both parties praised the call for restraint.
"I'm pleased to see he's channeling his inner-Republican,"
state Assembly Republican leader Connie Conway said after the
speech.
The governor said, however, that he remained committed to
two costly long-term enterprises - construction of a high-speed
rail system and two massive tunnels to move water from northern
to southern California while restoring wildlife and fish habitat
in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.
"CALIFORNIA IS BACK"
Brown last week formally delivered a budget plan that
projected the first surplus in a decade, and the first surplus
since a nationwide housing market collapse and ensuing recession
that hit California especially hard.
The state's job growth now tops the national average and the
unemployment rate has fallen to single-digit levels for the
first time in nearly four years, helping boost tax revenues.
"Two years ago, they were writing our obituary. Well, it
didn't happen. California is back, its budget is balanced and we
are on the move," Brown said.
Freed up to pursue a broader agenda midway through his
four-year term now that the budget crisis has passed, Brown said
he would press ahead for approval of his plan to alter the
formula for funding public schools.
The governor has proposed channeling more education money to
schools in districts with a higher proportion of low-income
families and children who speak English as a second language.
"Equal treatment for children living in unequal situations
is not justice," he said, noting that half of the state's 6
million school children speak a language at home other than
English and more than a third live in poverty.
Brown also pledged to keep a lid on tuition increases that
have driven up the cost of higher education in the state,
declaring, "I will not let the students become the default
financiers of our colleges and universities."
The governor said he intends to devote more time as well
this year to boosting economic relations with China, citing his
plans to lead a trade and investment mission to that country in
April.
While Brown touted California as leading the way in efforts
to reduce emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases blamed for
global climate change, he also vowed to streamline environmental
regulations for the benefit of business growth.
Citing unknown costs and other uncertainties posed by
expanding health insurance to 1 million Californians under the
U.S. Affordable Care Act, Brown called for a special legislative
session to prepare for implementing the changes by next January.
Conway said after the speech that she saw "a lot of common
ground between Republicans and the governor" in his call for the
state to exercise fiscal restraint, focus on education funding
and streamline regulations to help business growth.
But the chairman of the state Republican Party, Tom Del
Beccaro, criticized the governor for not outlining more
proposals to stimulate job creation.
