By Laila Kearney
| April 23
April 23 A Southern California city has seen a
spike in reported whooping cough cases so far this year, with
the number of infections nearly tripling compared to all of last
year, possibly due to a less potent vaccine or lower vaccination
rates, officials said on Wednesday.
Some 43 cases of whooping cough, or pertussis, have been
documented since January in Long Beach, a city of about 470,000,
up from 15 cases reported in all of 2013 and four cases reported
in 2012, Long Beach Health Officer Michael Kushner said.
"We've never had so many cases in such a short amount of
time," Kushner said.
Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection
that often begins with cold-like symptoms and a mild cough,
followed by severe coughing that can last for several weeks.
The infection, which can be treated with antibiotics, is
spread through the coughing or sneezing of an infected person.
It is especially dangerous for young babies, who can develop
pneumonia and other sometimes fatal complications.
Kushner said the rise in whooping cough cases in Long Beach
was likely due to a drop in vaccinations or booster shots, a
weakened vaccine or infections that are left untreated.
Across the nation, the number of reported whooping cough
cases has ballooned since the 1990s, when there were fewer than
10,000 reported infections each year, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overall, U.S. infections hit a 50-year high in 2012 with
48,277 reported cases, but the number dropped by half last year
and appears to be decreasing slightly in 2014, said Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention spokesman Jason McDonald.
McDonald said the long-term increase could be linked to the
vaccine, which was modified in the 1990s to decrease adverse
side effects, such as seizures.
"What we may have done is given up to a little bit of
potency in doing that," McDonald said. Vaccination rates have
consistently remained high and are likely not the cause of any
spikes in reported cases, he added.
The Centers for Disease Control are currently researching
possible potency problems with the current vaccine, McDonald
said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Diane Craft)