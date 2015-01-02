Jan 2 California on Tuesday will break ground in
Fresno on its ambitious but controversial high-speed rail
project, marking another milestone for Governor Jerry Brown and
for foreign manufacturers waiting to bid on lucrative train
contracts.
The United States lags behind Europe and Asia in building
both high-speed rail and its trains. The 800-mile
(1,287-km)high-speed rail is expected to be the legacy project
for Brown, whose unprecedented fourth inauguration will take
place the day before the groundbreaking on Monday.
President Barack Obama, too, wanted high-speed rail to be
his signature transportation accomplishment. But in the six
years since he took office, plans have lagged or been squashed.
California's rail is the most ambitious project and one of the
few still on track, although it has been mired in environmental
lawsuits and eminent domain land disputes.
Still, the California High-Speed Rail Authority has enjoyed
victories in recent months. One of seven environmental lawsuits
was settled in December, after the rail authority agreed to find
an alternative route through the city of Bakersfield. In
October, the California Supreme Court declined to hear a lawsuit
challenging the project's funding.
Funding remains a major hurdle for high-speed rail. In 2008,
Californian voters approved nearly $10 billion in bonds to
kickstart the project, estimated to eventually cost $68 billion.
For many years, that appeared to be the project's only
source of money, until the legislature recently agreed to pledge
25 percent of future cap-and-trade revenues, or funds paid by
companies to offset carbon emissions, plus an additional $650
million.
California raised nearly $1 billion from its cap-and-trade
program since 2013. That money could increase significantly next
year as the program expands to cover distributors of
transportation fuels such as gasoline and diesel and home
heating fuels like natural gas. Still, it is unlikely to cover
the full cost of the project.
In the spring, the rail authority plans to seek bids from
train manufacturers. Ten companies have expressed interest,
which could generate $45 million for each train capable of
traveling at speeds up to 220 miles per hour (354 km per hour).
Eligible firms or their parents companies predominantly hail
from abroad, including Canada's Bombardier Inc,
Germany's Siemens Ltd, France's Alstom,
Italy's AnsaldoBreda and China's CSR Corp Ltd. The
trains must be built in the United States.
Tuesday's ceremonial groundbreaking comes months after
construction started on the first phase of rail near Fresno, the
largest city in California's agricultural Central Valley and a
region of high unemployment.
