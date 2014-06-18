By Madeleine Thomas
SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 Search and rescue crews
hunted on Wednesday for an off-duty firefighter who went missing
late last week when he ran off after his dog during a camping
trip in California's Los Padres National Forest, officials said.
Mike Herdman, 36, was hiking on Friday with another off-duty
colleague from the Arcadia Fire Department near Tar Creek Trail,
about ten miles north of Fillmore town, said fire department
spokeswoman Beth Stogner.
Herdman was barefoot and in shorts and a T-shirt when he
chased his Labrador after it ran into the woods, she said.
When he failed to return by nightfall it took the other
firefighter - Taylor Byars, who was new to the area - two days
to hike out and alert authorities, Stogner said.
Stogner said as many as 50 rescue crews have been working
since Sunday night to locate the missing man, patrolling the
area on foot, on horseback and by helicopter. The spokeswoman
said signs of Herdman have been found.
"There appear to be barefoot prints as well as paw prints
and they found them further south than they had expected to find
them," Stogner said. The Tar Creek Trail area is a rocky, rugged
region swathed in dense vegetation.
Weather conditions have been favorable, she said, with
temperatures reaching the 70s during the day and dropping into
the 40s and low 50s at night.
"There are a number of water sources, which is a very
positive thing," Stogner added. "The conditions are very
survivable in terms of weather."
(Reporting by Madeleine Thomas; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Jim Loney)